Mountain Meadow Fire Under Control, Evacuations Lifted

Police said a vegetation fire was under control late Monday evening in the Fairfield area.

The Mountain Meadows Fire that burned 60 acres Monday afternoon and evening off Mountain Meadows Drive was under control as about 7:20 p.m., police Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen said.

The fire started a little after 4:30 p.m. and 30 houses had to be evacuated, Businesses too were notified or evacuated, Jacobsen said.

No houses or businesses have been damaged and no one has been injured, he said.

Evacuations have been lifted and all roads but Cordelia Road have been reopened. Cordelia Road is expected to be closed until 10 p.m. or 11 p.m., police said.