Napa County Issues Shelter at Home Order Effective Friday

Napa County on Wednesday joined other Bay Area counties in issuing a shelter at home order to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The order goes into effect on Friday right after midnight.

The order requires residents to stay home unless they are engaged in essential activities. People who are sick should self-isolate if possible from other family members.

Essential activities include getting services and supplies for themselves, their family, household members and pets.

Residents can engage in outdoor activity such as walking, hiking, biking and running if they comply with social distance requirements to keep at least 6 feet from another person.

Also allowed are caring for a family member or pet in another household and performing work to provide essential products and services at an essential business.

Essential businesses include health care operations, grocery stores, farmers' markets, food banks, convenience stores, radio, television, newspapers and other media services, gas stations, auto supply and repair facilities, banks and related financial institutions.

The order is mandatory and it is a misdemeanor to not comply. The order is in effect until April 7 unless it is extended, rescinded, superseded or amended by Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio.

The full order is available at www.countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.