Napa County Plane Crash Victims Identified

Two Arlington, Virginia, residents and a man from Murrieta were the three who died in a plane crash Friday in Napa County, according to the Napa County Coroner's Office.

Shauna and James Waite, both 37, and Shauna Waite's father Robert Nicholas, 73, died in the crash Friday shortly after 8:40 a.m. near the Angwin Airport.

The three were in a Beechcraft Bonanza 35 when it crashed into a vineyard and killed them.

The couple had a son Kiernan, who was with Shauna Waite's mother when the crash occurred, friends said in a post on DC Road Runners Club website. The couple was part of the running club.