Napa County

Napa County Plane Crash Victims Identified

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Two Arlington, Virginia, residents and a man from Murrieta were the three who died in a plane crash Friday in Napa County, according to the Napa County Coroner's Office.

Shauna and James Waite, both 37, and Shauna Waite's father Robert Nicholas, 73, died in the crash Friday shortly after 8:40 a.m. near the Angwin Airport.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The three were in a Beechcraft Bonanza 35 when it crashed into a vineyard and killed them.

The couple had a son Kiernan, who was with Shauna Waite's mother when the crash occurred, friends said in a post on DC Road Runners Club website. The couple was part of the running club.

Napa County Jul 16

Small Plane Crash Leaves 3 Dead in Napa County Vineyard

crime Jul 15

DOJ: Naturopathic Physician Sold Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Cards

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Napa Countyplane crash
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us