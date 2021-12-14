police shooting

Napa Police Release Body Cam Video of Deadly Shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Napa Police Department is releasing portions of body cam video of an incident in October that ended with an officer shooting and the death of a man. 

This happened on Oct. 6 on Pear Tree Lane.

Police were called to a home where 26-year-old Jeremy Vellenoweth was said to be pointing a rifle at his dad.

As officers arrived, they heard gunshots.

Once on scene, they say Vellenoweth pointed the gun at them and other family members.

An officer shot him and he dropped the gun.

Police say they couldn't get to him and render aid immediately, because his dad went to him first and grabbed the gun.

They say it took seven minutes to get the dad to cooperate.

Vellenoweth died later at the hospital.

Investigators say the family believes he was trying to commit suicide by cop.

This article tagged under:

police shootingNapaNapa Police DepartmentBody Camera Footage
