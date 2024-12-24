Petaluma police search for assault suspect

Police in Petaluma are hoping the public can help them identify a man suspected of an assault on Sunday.

Just before 2 a.m., police began receiving calls about a fight in front of the New Yorker pizza place at 3 Petaluma Boulevard North.

Officers arrived and found a victim who had been knocked unconscious and severely injured as a result of the altercation, they said. The suspect in the assault fled the area on foot.

On Monday, witnesses came forward and provided video of the assault to police. From the footage, police have released an image of the possible suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the subject in the picture or who may have witnessed the fight should please contact Officer Tobon at 707- 778-4372 or by email at ttobon@cityofpetaluma.org.