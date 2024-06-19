Point Fire in Sonoma County 50% contained as weather changes could help firefighters

Evacuation orders in parts of Sonoma County remained in effect Tuesday night as the Point Fire in the unincorporated area of Geyserville was holding at 1,207 acres and was 50% contained as of Cal Fire's latest update at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The fire, which began on Sunday, is fully within control lines established by firefighters.

A decrease in wind speed led to the cancellation of a red flag warning that was issued on Monday. Winds between 3-5 miles per hour are forecast overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday, according to Cal Fire spokesman Jonathan Pangburn, who gave an update along with other Cal Fire officials at a hybrid news conference in Colusa County on Tuesday evening.

Another fire burning in Colusa County, the Sites Fire, was just 5% contained as of Tuesday evening after burning 15,565 acres. Pangburn said the decreased wind speeds would also help firefighters gain the upper hand there, with winds forecast between 5-10 miles per hour and gusts up to 15 miles per hour.

Pangburn said a rise in humidity would likely only impact the Point Fire.

Coastal humidity is forecast to increase to 30% Tuesday evening to about 60% overnight, which he said would help firefighters in Sonoma County.

Evacuation orders remained in effect for residents in evacuation zones SON-2E2, Dry Creek Valley, and SON-2E3, north of Mill Valley road. A list of evacuation zones and more information about emergency resources from the county is available at socoemergency.org/emergency/wildfire/.

Cal Fire Section Chief Shane Lauderdale said getting people back into their homes was a priority. He said the containment lines established over the past few days and better weather conditions were putting firefighters on a path to full containment in the coming days.

"We are looking at having very good success with that fire as we move into the end of the week," Lauderdale said.

As of Tuesday, the Point Fire had destroyed two structures and injured one person. The battle was being waged by 400 firefighters along with four helicopters and 50 engines, according to Cal Fire.