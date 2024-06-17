Point Fire in Sonoma County burns roughly 1,200 acres; containment up to 20%

Firefighters on Monday continued to attack the Point Fire in Sonoma County, a wildfire that's scorched roughly 1,200 acres and left at least one firefighter hurt.

Fire retardant drops were a common sight in the skies Monday as crews tried to get their lines around the blaze before it could burn more land and homes in wine country. The blaze has burned about 1,190 acres and was 20% contained as of Monday evening.

Cal Fire posted on X on Monday evening that two residential structures were destroyed in the fire.

The retardant drops are just part of a relentless aerial assault that’s been nonstop since the fire started outside Healdsburg Sunday afternoon.

"We are hoping that with this reduction of wind strength today, we’re able to control it a little quicker," Cal Fire spokesperson Mari Ochoa said.

Ochoa said winds did pick up Monday afternoon, and while many homes have good defensible space, some do not, making the firefight more difficult and dangerous.

"There is that zero zone that's recommended – five feet outside of your home to not have trees within that area," Ochoa said. "That would be the defensible space that we’re referring to."

One firefighter had to be airlifted from the front line after suffering a non-life-threatening injury.

The evacuation order zone in the Dry Creek Valley is dotted with private vineyards, ranches and farms. Some property owners have decided to defy the evacuation order.

"When you have crops, there’s nothing to catch fire," Alex Zabala said.

Zabala said he has a huge defensible space at the vineyard his wife’s family has owned since 1928.

"It’s all green," he said. "There’s some weeds and such, but otherwise there’s no grasses to catch fire. That’s usually how it spreads. Embers come over and they’ll catch a field on fire."

Zabala said he watched the fire take two of his neighbors’ homes overnight.