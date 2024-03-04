Police activity in Santa Rosa shuts down roadways

Santa Rosa authorities advised motorists on early Monday morning to avoid two roadways in the city's Bellevue Ranch neighborhood due to police activity.

The portion of Stony Point Road south of Bellevue Avenue to Todd Road is indefinitely closed. Todd Road between Stony Point Road and Moorland Avenue is also shut down, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in an alert at 2:25 a.m.

At about 1 a.m., both the Santa Rosa Police Department and the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office issued alerts to travelers to avoid the area of Stony Point between Bellevue Avenue and Todd Road.

No further details were immediately available about the police activity.