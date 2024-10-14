Possible threat prompts lockdown at Penngrove Elementary School in Sonoma County

A possible school threat prompted law enforcement officials to place a Sonoma County elementary school on lockdown.

Penngrove Elementary School, located at Petaluma Hill and Adobe roads in the community of Penngrove, was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon while police responded and investigated the possible threat.

A Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Nixle alert said parents were able to pick up their kids at the Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District at 11000 Main Street in Penngrove.

Sheriff's officials said all students and staff are safe and accounted for.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office reported police cleared the area at 2:15 p.m.

Penngrove Elementary is part of the Petaluma City Elementary School District.

Bay City News contributed to this report.