Man who led police on chase before allegedly shooting himself remains in critical condition

The man who allegedly shot himself Friday after leading police on an 80-mile chase through three counties was still in critical condition Tuesday afternoon, the Solano County District Attorney's Office said.

The 40-year-old man was driving of a silver Toyota sedan led fled police from the North Bay to the East Bay until the vehicle was stopped by a strip of spikes just east of Interstate Highway 80's interchange with state Highway 12, California Highway Patrol said.

According to authorities, the driver sat with a gun in his lap as police surrounded his car. CHP initially said the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot, but later said he had survived.

The events began at approximately 11 a.m. Friday, when a woman called law enforcement saying someone shot through the back of her black SUV when she was north of Hopper Avenue on U.S. Highway 101 outside Santa Rosa. She wasn't injured.

Officers located the Toyota at about 2 p.m. They said the driver refused to comply with commands and led police on a chase ending on I-80 in Fairfield, after officers spiked on the road to bring the Toyota to a stop.

Interstate 80 was shut down in both directions for about three hours while police attempted to communicate with the driver.