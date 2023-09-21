Private island in the Bay Area hits the market for $75 million

If you've ever dreamed of owning a private island in the Bay Area, now is your chance – if you have $75 million lying around.

A small island on the southern edge of Grizzly Bay in Solano County went up for sale this week.

The 50-acre property, called Point Bunker, is one of the few islands in the Bay Area that isn't protected by the state or federal government.

The island, which is only accessible by water or air, has two helipads and a dock that's "ready to accommodate your favorite weekend recreational watercraft or mega yacht."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The island was last sold for $150,000 in 2011.