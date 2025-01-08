Santa rosa

4 found dead in Santa Rosa home

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of a Santa Rosa Police Department vehicle.
NBC Bay Area

Four people were found dead inside a residence in Santa Rosa, police said Wednesday afternoon.

At 3:07 p.m., police said officers entered a home on the 200 block of Monarch Court to check on residents who had not been seen for several days and found the dead people. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

"The cause of death, age, gender, or relationship of the decedents cannot be confirmed at this time," police said in a news release.

Police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

