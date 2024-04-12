Search continues for missing teen in Russian River

The search continues Friday for a teen who went missing Thursday afternoon near Steelhead Beach along the Russian River.

Sonoma County sheriff's Deputy Rob Dillion said Friday that the person was one of two teenagers reported missing at 4:39 p.m. One of them was found and brought to a hospital, but the second person is still missing.

"Sonoma County patrol deputies, our helicopter, our marine unit, our dive team and drone units from both the Sheriff's Office and from Santa Rosa Police Department were out there searching until approximately 11:30 last night," Dillion said.

The search resumed Friday morning with the Sheriff's Office dive team marine unit and the Napa County Sheriff's Office marine unit.