Solano County Business Owners Fighting Against Stay-at-Home Order

Small businesses deemed nonessential are fighting back in Solano County by reopening despite the stay-at-home order.

Pawn shop owner Ryann Wilkes has been doing business in Vacaville for 35 years and he’s determined to keep going.

He reopened Value Gold and Silver Exchange two weeks ago despite the county’s shelter-at-home order.

“The chances of catching are very low in Northern California,” Wilkes said. “I don’t think we need to shut everything down because of that.”

He’s not alone. Hairendipity Salon opened Tuesday to regular customers by appointment only and Primo’s Barber Shop will open Friday.

There’s a growing sense of frustration among small business owners and more and more of them, deemed by the state as nonessential, are taking matters into their own hands.

“I do think it’s time for sure,” said boutique owner Ashley Gall.

She said it’s time to start reopening. She’s getting by with on-line orders but she says most of her fellow merchants are hurting.

“The government in the beginning talked a very big talk about support that’s coming and none of us have seen any of it,” said Gall.

Vacaville’s Mayor Ron Rowlett is also voicing concern. In a letter to the board of supervisors he said the extended shelter at home order is “devastating to the City of Vacaville’s economy” and urges the board to develop a “phased reopening plan”

Dulon Stevens is more than ready to get his clients back to the gym. He’s doing virtual classes right now but can’t wait to reopen Fitness Explosion in a way that’s safe.

“We’re warriors in this,” he said. “We’re fighting through, let’s go.”