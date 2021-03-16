Solano County Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility to Those 50 and Older

Starting Tuesday, those living or working in Solano County who are 50 and older, can get the COVID-19 vaccine. And the county plans to open it up even further before the end of the week.

Everyone’s ready to put the deadly days of this pandemic behind them, and for now, widespread vaccinations seem to be the best bet to accomplish that goal.

“Getting vaccinated is key,” said Samantha Morgan of Vallejo. “Everybody has got to participate in that.”

The county plans to rely on the public’s honesty when it comes to enforcement.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

“It’s on the honor system, when the people show up that they are not misrepresenting their situation,” said Solano County Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas.

According to the county’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution page, they expect to vaccinate 5,300 people in the next week.

But Matyas says the county could give five times that many shots if it just had enough doses.

“The supply comes, and we take advantage of all that we can get, and into people’s arms as quickly as we can,” she said.

Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday, he expects to have plenty of supplies by May, and all adults would then be eligible to get vaccinated.

“We’re going from scarcity in the next five and a half, to six weeks to abundance,” he said. “You heard it from the president himself. “

But Matyas said they’ve been hearing that from the governor and federal government for a while now.

For now, Solano County says 50 and older is just the beginning. The county’s health officer says by the end of the week, anyone 16 and older with an underlying health condition, will also likely be eligible.

Anyone who is eligible, can sign up to get a vaccination at the pharmacy clinic at Safeways across the county, on the county website.