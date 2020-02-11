Sonoma Co. Sheriff’s Office Reports Phone Landlines Not Working in West County

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday morning said telephone landlines are not working between Guerneville and Timber Cove.

Callers may not be able to use a landline to reach the sheriff's office by dialing 911 or the dispatch number (707) 565-2121 for an emergency, according to a Facebook post sent out around 10 a.m.

Los teléfonos fijos cayeron de Guerneville a Timber Cove y Annapolis. Es posible que usted no pueda llamar al 911 o al despacho del Sheriff (565-2121) en una emergencia. Llame al 911 desde un teléfono celular, use el teléfono celular de un amigo o vaya a la estación del Sheriff en Guerneville o la estación de bomberos con personal más cercano si tiene una emergencia.La compañía telefónica está trabajando en este tema en este momento. Les avisamos cuando las lineas telefónicas vuelvan a funcionar.

Callers should use a cellphone to call 911 or visit the nearest sheriff's office substation to report an emergency.

The sheriff's office said a telephone company is working to fix the problem, and the public will be notified when phone service is restored.