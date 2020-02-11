Sonoma Co. Sheriff’s Office Reports Phone Landlines Not Working in West County

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday morning said telephone landlines are not working between Guerneville and Timber Cove.
Callers may not be able to use a landline to reach the sheriff's office by dialing 911 or the dispatch number (707) 565-2121 for an emergency, according to a Facebook post sent out around 10 a.m.
Callers should use a cellphone to call 911 or visit the nearest sheriff's office substation to report an emergency.
The sheriff's office said a telephone company is working to fix the problem, and the public will be notified when phone service is restored.