coronavirus

Sonoma County Issues Shelter-in-Place Order, Joining Other Bay Area Counties

By Bay City News

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Sonoma County on Tuesday evening officially issued a shelter in place order for residents that will take effect on Wednesday after midnight and last for three weeks, joining several other counties in the region in taking that step in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Interim Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase earlier Tuesday had recommended issuing the order, with the county reporting six positive cases of the coronavirus so far.

All people currently living within Sonoma County are being ordered to shelter in their homes, and those using shared or outdoor spaces must maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet.

Local

coronavirus 26 seconds ago

SJSU Off-Campus Student Tests Positive for Coronavirus

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Verily’s COVID-19 Testing in South Bay

The order will be in place until April 7, an action several other Bay Area counties took on Monday that went into effect Tuesday.

"In light of the recent cases of local transmission of COVID-19 in the county, we are taking proactive action to curtail the spread of the virus," Mase said in a news release.

As in other counties, essential businesses that provide food, shelter, social services and other necessities can stay open under the order.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

coronavirusSonoma Countyshelter in place
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here Coronavirus Pandemic The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us