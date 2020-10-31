voting centers

Sonoma County Opens 30 Locations for Early Voting

Sonoma County voters may vote at any of the 30 voting locations available.

By Bay City News

A sign reads "Voter Here" at an early voting polling location for the 2020 Presidential election
Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

Thirty in-person voting locations in Sonoma County will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Election Day, for voters who have not already voted by mail, Sonoma County officials said.

Though more than 167,500 ballots have already been received in Sonoma County, in-person voting locations are open to accommodate those who need to use accessible voting equipment, seek language assistance services, or have lost or spoiled their Vote-by-Mail ballots and need replacements, according to the county.

Voters with outstanding ballots may return them by mail or by depositing them in a secure, 24/7 ballot drop box.

For a complete list of in-person voting locations and ballot drop boxes in Sonoma County, visit sonomacounty.ca.gov/where-to-vote.

For general voting information, call (707) 565-6800, email rov-info@sonoma-county.org, or visit the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office at 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

