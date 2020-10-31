Sonoma County Opens 30 Locations for Early Voting

Thirty in-person voting locations in Sonoma County will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Election Day, for voters who have not already voted by mail, Sonoma County officials said.

Sonoma County voters may vote at any of the 30 voting locations available.

Though more than 167,500 ballots have already been received in Sonoma County, in-person voting locations are open to accommodate those who need to use accessible voting equipment, seek language assistance services, or have lost or spoiled their Vote-by-Mail ballots and need replacements, according to the county.

Voters with outstanding ballots may return them by mail or by depositing them in a secure, 24/7 ballot drop box.

For a complete list of in-person voting locations and ballot drop boxes in Sonoma County, visit sonomacounty.ca.gov/where-to-vote.

For general voting information, call (707) 565-6800, email rov-info@sonoma-county.org, or visit the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office at 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa.