Sonoma County Passes 400K COVID-19 Vaccine Shots

Sonoma County administered its 400,000th coronavirus vaccine dose this week, equating to roughly 60 percent of eligible residents having received at least one dose.

At least one vaccine dose been administered to 246,681 county residents who are age 16 or older, county officials said Tuesday. Of those, 165,460 residents are fully vaccinated, roughly 40 percent of the eligible population in the county.

"All our hard work is paying off in the growing number of county residents who are now fully vaccinated," county Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said. "We are moving closer to achieving herd immunity, which is a direct result of vaccinations and our residents taking care of one another."

The county has the third-highest per-capita vaccination administration rate compared to nine other California counties with similar population sizes, trailing only San Francisco and San Mateo counties, according to Sonoma County officials.

To date, 87 percent of the county's residents 75 and older have been received at least one dose and 74 percent are now fully vaccinated. County officials plan to target areas that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic like the Sonoma Valley, where a vaccine clinic opened this week at the La Luz Center to serve Latinx residents.

"In addition to being grateful for the truly remarkable partnerships with our local health care providers that are making this effort possible, we also want to applaud everyone who has been vaccinated or who has scheduled an appointment," county Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said. "We all have to do this together -- and continue to stay safe."

County residents age 16 and over who have yet to be vaccinated can sign up to do so by calling the county's COVID-19 hotline at (707) 565-4677 or by using the state's vaccine appointment scheduling tool at https://myturn.ca.gov.

A full list of the county's vaccination clinics can also be found at https://socoemergency.org/vaccine.