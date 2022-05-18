Sonoma State University

Sonoma State University Police Investigate Nooses on Campus

By NBC Bay Area staff

73379170CS026_Protests_Flar
Getty Images

The Sonoma State University Police Department is investigating potential hate crimes on campus, school officials said.

Ropes fashioned as nooses were found on campus on two different instances this month; one on May 2 and the other on May 13. No suspect information has been released.

According to a statement, the first noose was found attached to a barbecue grill that was thrown into a pool. The second noose was hanging in a classroom at Salazar Hall.

"We do not know the motives of the individual(s) involved in this incident," the school said in a statement. "Sonoma State University is committed to maintaining an inclusive and equitable community that values diversity and fosters mutual respect."

