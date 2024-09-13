Marin County

Bomb threat closes schools in North Bay district

By NBC Bay Area staff

Tamalpais High School in Marin County. (March 28, 2024)
NBC Bay Area

A bomb threat at a North Bay school district Friday morning prompted officials to close all campuses.

Officials at Tamalpais Union High School District confirmed the bomb threat at Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley sent to the district Friday morning followed by the decision to close all schools for the day.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Mill Valley police were on the campus investigating the threat.

All students in the district were asked to stay home or return home if they were already on campus or in transit.

No other information was immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Marin CountyNorth Bay
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us