Bomb threat closes schools in North Bay district

A bomb threat at a North Bay school district Friday morning prompted officials to close all campuses.

Officials at Tamalpais Union High School District confirmed the bomb threat at Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley sent to the district Friday morning followed by the decision to close all schools for the day.

Mill Valley police were on the campus investigating the threat.

All students in the district were asked to stay home or return home if they were already on campus or in transit.

No other information was immediately available.