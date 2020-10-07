Vallejo

Vallejo Assistant Police Chief Resigns to Care for Terminally Ill Daughter

By Bay City News

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Interim Assistant Chief of Police Joseph Allio has resigned effective Thursday to care for his terminally ill daughter, the Vallejo Police Department announced Tuesday.

Allio was appointed to the interim role in July and had anticipated serving through the end of the year, the department said, but stepped down to assist his daughter, who has Batten disease.

Batten disease is an inherited nervous system disorder that begins in childhood. 

"Allio and his wife previously lost their daughter, Catie, to Batten disease at the young age of 22. Allio's 22-year-old daughter Annie continues her battle against the disease," the department said.

Allio started his law enforcement career in 1984 and has worked in patrol, investigations, SWAT, youth services, internal affairs, and community services.

Before taking the interim post in Vallejo he served as police chief of Fairfield in 2017, and as interim chief for the Vallejo Police Department in 2019.

“I am grateful for Joe's guidance and support during his time at Vallejo PD," Chief Shawny Williams said in a statement. "Joe is someone who has always believed in 'family-first' and he is my confidant and friend. We at the department fully support and stand behind his decision. Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with Joe and his family during this time." 

The city will now begin a search for a new assistant police chief.

