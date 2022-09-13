Vallejo High School Staff Member Shot After Breaking Up Fight: Police

Police are investigating a shooting in front of Vallejo High School that left a staff member injured Tuesday.

The police department said that the staff member broke up a fight between students and unknown men in front of the campus around 3:45 p.m. That's when those involved fled the area in a dark-colored sedan while shooting back at those still on the scene.

The staff member was hit at least once and suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

“This is a senseless act of violence committed by some individuals who do not value human life” said Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams “Enough is Enough. It’s a sad day anyone is shot in front of our children at school where they should feel safe.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There were about 200 student athletes on campus at the time of the shooting so the school was placed on lockdown.

The staff member was transported to the hospital where he is recovering from his injuries.

Vallejo High School is expected to resume classes as scheduled Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 707-648-4524.