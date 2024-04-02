Vallejo

Man wanted for break-in and sexual assault in Vallejo

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Vallejo police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for a break in that ended with sexual assault. 

Police said he broke into a business on Georgia Street just before 8 a.m. Sunday.

After burglarizing the business, police said the man restrained the woman and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators say the victim does not know the man and they need help identifying him.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Vallejo
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us