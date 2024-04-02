Man wanted for break-in and sexual assault in Vallejo

Vallejo police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for a break in that ended with sexual assault.
Police said he broke into a business on Georgia Street just before 8 a.m. Sunday.
After burglarizing the business, police said the man restrained the woman and sexually assaulted her.
Investigators say the victim does not know the man and they need help identifying him.
