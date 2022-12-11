Vallejo

Vallejo to Open Warming Shelter as Overnight Temperatures Drop

The warming shelter is located at Norman C. King South Vallejo Community Center, which is at 545 Magazine St. It will be open from 8:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. Dec. 12 through Dec. 15.

By Bay City News

An overnight warming shelter will be available in the City of Vallejo this week, from Monday night through Thursday night.

The City partnered with the nonprofit organization the Greater Vallejo Recreation District to provide the shelter during colder weather like the cold front forecast to hit the Bay Area this week, City of Vallejo spokesperson Christina Lee said in a press release.

Those who use the warming space are encouraged to bring blankets. There will be a limited number of blankets and pillows available. According to the statement from the City, space is limited and people will be limited to brining one small bag of personal items into the space.

Overnight temperatures in Vallejo this week are forecast to be in the 30s.

