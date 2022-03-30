Daly City

Nurses at Daly City Hospital Hold 1-Day Strike Over Staffing Issues

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dozens of nurses at Daly City's Seton Medical Center held a one-day strike Wednesday, saying the hospital is not following state staffing laws and is thus compromising patient safety.

The California Nurses Association says more than 65 nurses have left the hospital over the past two years due to poor working conditions.

The union also said the hospital is not providing enough resources to support the nurses in the form of nursing assistants, clerks and secretaries, and that is adding to the already stressful working conditions.

Cierra Johnson has the full report in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Daly CitynursesSeton Medical Centerstaffingone-day strike
