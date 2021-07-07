Oakland City Leaders Vote to Enter Talks With Bidders on Coliseum Site

Oakland city leaders on Tuesday night voted unanimously to start negotiating with bidders interested in buying the city's share of the Coliseum property, a pivotal step in the future of an A's new ballpark.

The City Council vote authorizes city administrators to enter talks with groups that have expressed interest in the site, including the A's, the African American Sports and Entertainment Group, Dave Stewart and Lonnie Murray, Tripp Development and the Renaissance Companies, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

On Wednesday, another meeting with Oakland city leaders offers residents an opportunity to share input on the Howard Terminal waterfront ballpark project.

The next few weeks are critical for the future of the project and the team's future in Oakland as four cities already have been in discussions with the A’s about becoming the team's new home.

"We only have the (Coliseum) lease through 2024, and the stadium is past its useful life," A's president Dave Kaval has said. "We can’t keep the lights on some nights, and we need an option for the future of the franchise. We are really at the point where it is Howard Terminal or bust."

Wednesday's virtual meeting starts at 10 a.m.