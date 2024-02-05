Police investigating deadly shooting of Oakland business owner

Police in Oakland are searching for a gunman who killed an East Oakland business owner over the weekend.

The longtime owner of Bay City Alternators was shot and killed inside his shop Saturday morning. Sources with information on the investigation confirm police are investigating a customer as a possible suspect.

While police have not formally identified the victim, a neighboring business owner said he was a husband, father, and a longtime member of the community.

"He is a good man," said Cedric Lewis, who owns Cedric's Barbershop a couple of doors down from Bay City Alternators. "Heard some typical gunshots, which is the norm here in this community. Didn't think nothing of it until we saw the police running down the street into his place of business."

Lewis also said the victim was his landlord of 18 years and remembers him for his kindness and impact.

"He marched with Cesar Chavez down in the field of Salinas," Lewis said. "He made a life for his family. He was a good man, a real honest man."