Oakland crime concerns: List of businesses and companies leaving or taking action

Crime and safety concerns in Oakland have prompted several businesses and companies to take action.
Here's a breakdown of the businesses and companies who have announced closures or warned employees about city crime:
Denny's closes Oakland location due to safety concerns
Oakland's only Denny's restaurant, located in the 600 block of Hegenbeger Road, was shut down because of safety concerns, the company confirmed on Feb. 1.
The area of Hegenbeger Road has been plagued by robberies and car break-ins.
Starbucks, Black Bear Diner and others have already closed in the same area.
The Subway on 98th Avenue also permanently closed recently due to crime.
Kaiser warns employees of Oakland crime concerns
Kaiser Permanente, Oakland's largest private employer, in January began advising employees to stay in the building for lunch due to worries about robberies.
A memo was recently sent to Kaiser staff at the company's downtown headquarters announcing the new recommendations.
Blue Shield offers rideshares for employees to address safety concerns
Blue Shield in January said it is now paying for rideshares for its employees, along with parking and private security to address safety challenges. The health insurance company is located in downtown Oakland.
In a statement, Blue Shield said in part "We remain hopeful and we are counting on city, county and state leaders coming together with the community to improve safety and revitalize our city."
In-N-Out Burger closing Oakland location over safety concerns
In-N-Out Burger near Oakland International Airport announced in January it would close in March over safety concerns.
COO Denny Warnick said in a statement Sunday that customers and workers there regularly dealt with car break-ins, property damage and armed robberies.
Raising Cane's shuts down dining room due to Oakland security concerns
Last March, Raising Cane's closed its dining room because of security concerns.
The fast-food chain, known for its chicken fingers, said it made the decision to close the indoor dining area at the 8430 Edgewater Dr. location following several car break-ins in the parking lot and numerous other robberies in the neighborhood.
"Customer and Crewmember safety is always our top priority," the chain said in a statement.