Oakland crime concerns: List of businesses and companies leaving or taking action

Crime and safety concerns in Oakland have prompted several businesses and companies to take action.

Here's a breakdown of the businesses and companies who have announced closures or warned employees about city crime:

Oakland's only Denny's restaurant, located in the 600 block of Hegenbeger Road, was shut down because of safety concerns, the company confirmed on Feb. 1.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The area of Hegenbeger Road has been plagued by robberies and car break-ins.

Starbucks, Black Bear Diner and others have already closed in the same area.

The Subway on 98th Avenue also permanently closed recently due to crime.

Oakland’s only Denny’s restaurant has closed for good.

Kaiser Permanente, Oakland's largest private employer, in January began advising employees to stay in the building for lunch due to worries about robberies.

A memo was recently sent to Kaiser staff at the company's downtown headquarters announcing the new recommendations.

The city's largest private employer is now advising employees to stay in the building for lunch due to worries about robberies. Velena Jones reports.

Blue Shield offers rideshares for employees to address safety concerns

Blue Shield in January said it is now paying for rideshares for its employees, along with parking and private security to address safety challenges. The health insurance company is located in downtown Oakland.

In a statement, Blue Shield said in part "We remain hopeful and we are counting on city, county and state leaders coming together with the community to improve safety and revitalize our city."

In-N-Out Burger near Oakland International Airport announced in January it would close in March over safety concerns.

COO Denny Warnick said in a statement Sunday that customers and workers there regularly dealt with car break-ins, property damage and armed robberies.

In-N-Out said Sunday that it plans to close its Oakland location — not because of a drop in sales, but because of safety concerns over crime. Raj Mathai speaks with Oakland City Council member Treva Reid about how the city is responding and how it should be responding to concerned residents and businesses.

Last March, Raising Cane's closed its dining room because of security concerns.

The fast-food chain, known for its chicken fingers, said it made the decision to close the indoor dining area at the 8430 Edgewater Dr. location following several car break-ins in the parking lot and numerous other robberies in the neighborhood.

"Customer and Crewmember safety is always our top priority," the chain said in a statement.

Raising Cane's has closed the dining room at its Oakland location due to safety concerns.