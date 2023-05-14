Oakland Educators Union Says They've Reached An Agreement with District, Waiting on Documents



The Oakland Education Association, which represents Oakland educators, said Sunday night that they have reached an agreement with Oakland Unified School District on all the areas they have been negotiating. However, union representatives say that the district has so far not been able to present them with an error-free document to sign.

OEA members say they need to sign that document in order to end the strike and say they have given the district a deadline of 11 p.m. Sunday to bring them the document to sign. If that doesn't happen, OEA says they will need to send their members home to rest and strike again on Monday while they await the document.

OUSD sent a statement Sunday night which didn't speak to the errors or delays the union mentioned, saying only, "We are making good progress and will keep our families and community updated throughout the night."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Oakland teachers on the OEA bargaining team tell NBC Bay Area that dozens of them slept inside the union building Saturday night, thinking they may be approaching the home stretch of these negotiations that have been months in the making.

"We have been here for 32 hours, slept on the floor last night in this building, and [I] did not get to see my children on Mother's Day," explained Kampala Taiz Rancifer, Vice President of Oakland Education Association. "I would like it if they could send over an agreement so that we could sign it and get the children and the students back in school."

This weekend, the union said it made major progress in negotiations, coming to an agreement on the "common good' items which have been a sticking point for teachers. Those "common good" items include a variety of things like resources for unhoused students, reparations for Black students, and efforts to bring shared governance to Community Schools.

Sunday night, union representatives told NBC Bay Area that they are in agreement on all subject areas, from pay to student support resources. But a group of union representatives, visibly frustrated, emphasized that the district has sent them documents with glaring errors and things they agreed upon missing.

"We're just waiting for the final document that we already have an agreement on to be sent accurately so we can sign it, that's what we've been waiting for the last six hours," said Ismael Armendariz, President of the Oakland Education Association.

This strike has gone on for seven school days, Monday would be the eighth day if picketing continues.