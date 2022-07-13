1 Dead, 2 Injured in Early Morning Shooting in Oakland

One person was killed and two were injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning in Oakland, according to police.

At about 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 19th Street and Broadway on reports of gunfire, police said. They found one man dead at the scene and two women injured.

The injured women were taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Video shows dozens of evidence markers at the scene as well as a vehicle with bullet holes in the passenger door window.

No suspects were immediately arrested or identified, and the shooting was under investigation.

It's the 61st homicide in Oakland this year, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.