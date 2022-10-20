Oakland Ice Cream Shop Burglarized Twice in Recent Months

Just weeks after repairing its building from an expensive break-in, an Oakland ice cream shop was just hit by thieves again.

The images the owners of Flavor Brigade have seen before as the store’s security footage captured thieves yet again, targeting the ice cream shop on Fruitvale Avenue.

The video shows two people looking to get in the front- before prying their way in through the back door.

“If there is no repercussion, no one is going to stop just living lawlessly,” said store co-owner Braedon Galloway.

Galloway said that the thieves rummaged through the ice cream shop, taking money from the cash register, stealing a safe, tools and t-shirts.

The Items all together were worth around $1,200.12. But the thieves didn’t stop there as footage showed them using an adjoining door to break into a business next door called “the mailbox.” This time, getting away with a cash register and a key machine.

“It’s crushing to the bottom line, it’s part of doing business in Oakland. If you want to do business in Oakland expect a certain percentage of your profit just going right out the door to crime," Galloway said.

The burglary comes just two months after Galloway reopened from a break-in last July, when thieves rammed a car into the Flavor Brigade and stole their ATM. They’ve never been caught.

The frequent crimes are concerning residents, who support shopping local.

“That’s crazy. I see people here they bring their kids all the time. So, I wonder why someone would want to keep breaking into the place?” said Oakland resident Micheal Okpaleke.

Now recovering from two break-ins, the ice cream shop is waiting for security bars to be installed. Galloway said they aren’t going anywhere but has an offer for the thieves who keep targeting his store.

“They can put that effort in work. I rather them come work for me then rob me,” he said.

The Oakland Police Department said Thursday that it's investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland police's burglary unit at (510)238-3951.