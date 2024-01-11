Oakland

Former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announces bid for California state treasurer in 2026

By Bay City News

LibbySchaaf3
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Former Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf announced Thursday she has entered the race to become the next California state treasurer in 2026.

Schaaf served as mayor from 2015 to 2023.

Prior to that, she was an Oakland city councilmember, an economic development policy advisor to the city council, a spokesperson for the Port of Oakland and special assistant to Mayor Jerry Brown.

"I know how to couple progressive values with fiscal responsibility," Schaaf said in a news release. "As Mayor of Oakland, I managed a multi-billion-dollar budget, created Oakland's first Rainy Day Fund, and raised the city's credit rating to its highest on record."

"As California's Treasurer, I'll bring my experience and passion to invest in a safe and sustainable future for all Californians," she said.

Shaaf said she's got endorsements from former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., State Senator Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, and Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin, among others.

She earned a bachelor's degree from Rollins College and a law degree from Loyola Law School.

Libby lives in Oakland with her husband Sal and their two children.

