Arrests made in connection to deadly shooting of Oakland police officer

Arrests have been made in connection to the fatal shooting of an Oakland police officer, police said Tuesday.

Officer Tuan Le was in plainclothes and in an unmarked car when he was shot while responding to a burglary at a business in Jack London Square Friday morning.

"We are all devastated by this senseless act of violence, and our hearts continue to mourn his passing," the Oakland Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Police said arrests were made over the weekend, including another suspect arrested on Tuesday.

"This is just the beginning of a lengthy legal process," OPD said. "We are hopeful that it will start the healing for Officer Le's grieving family and our entire OPD family."

Le, 36, was born in Vietnam and was a familiar and welcome face around Oakland’s Little Saigon and Chinatown. In just under four years with OPD, he built strong relationships with city residents — particularly elders in the Asian community.

Oakland Chamber of Commerce President Carl Chan said he remembered Le for his humility, adding that the officer was skilled at de-escalating tense situations.

Le is the 54th Oakland police officer killed in the line of duty. He is survived by his widow.