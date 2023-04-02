Oakland

Oakland Police Investigate Double Shooting Near Fruitvale BART Station

By NBC Bay Area staff

Oakland police are investigating a double shooting that happened near the Fruitvale BART Station Sunday, officials said.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. in the 3300 block of East 12th Street.

When officers arrived in the area, they found two victims who ere suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

For a time, BART trains weren't stopping at the Fruitvale station due to the incident.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland police at (510) 238-3426.

