Oakland Resident Dies in Shooting: Police

A 41-year-old resident is dead following a shooting late Friday night along MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland, police said Saturday.

The shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of MacArthur Boulevard.

Officers went there after someone reported a shooting, according to police. When officers arrived, they found the victim with at least one apparent gunshot wound.

The person died at the scene, police said. The name of the victim was not released by police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to please call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.