Oakland Rolling Out New Proposals for Safer Holiday Season for Shoppers

A safer holiday. That's the goal as Oakland city and business leaders roll out several new proposals to attract shoppers back to the city's retails centers this holiday season.

Oakland resident Marzella Cleveland said that she would appreciate more eyes and ears looking out for her - as she shops these days.

“There is a lot of theft going on and they steal packages,” she said.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said she has heard the public safety concerns loud and clear.

“First, we are announcing ‘Shop Safe Oakland’ and effort to really create a sense of safety and comfort for people back to our neighborhood commercial districts and do their shopping in person in our stores all over Oakland,” she said.

The proposal includes more ambassador in retail areas, grants to help improve security and lighting, rapid window repair, and more coordination with Oakland police.

A second initiative aims to help workers and visitors feel safer as they return to the city's downtown corridor to work and play.

That adds night ambassadors, traffic control, illegal vending enforcement and grants for security improvements.

