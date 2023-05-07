Oakland Teachers Back on Picket Lines for Day 3 of Strike

Oakland teachers were back on the picket lines Monday for a third day of their strike as talks with the school district continued.

The district said Sunday the OEA, which represents Oakland educators, "informed us today that they will continue their strike tomorrow." Union members said they were still at the bargaining table with OUSD late into Sunday night, planning to stay as late as they need to in hopes of reaching an agreement. OEA members said despite these ongoing negotiations, the public should prepare for a third day of the strike on Monday.

"As was the case the first two days of OEA's strike, schools will remain open but it will not be school as usual," the district said. "Nutrition services will still be provided as will other needed support for students and families. We regret the continued challenges this causes for our community."

The Oakland Unified School District announced Sunday evening that its negotiating team had not yet reached a contract agreement with Oakland Education Association (OEA). Alyssa Goard reports.

The strike involves about 3,000 teachers and other employees and affects about 35,000 students. Teachers and their supporters picketed at about 80 schools across the district Thursday and Friday.

Negotiations continued over the weekend, as union members said 50 OEA bargaining members and two OUSD representatives were in talks the entire day Sunday. After months of negotiations, teachers said Sunday felt like a step forward.

“Today they came to the bargaining table; that’s the first we’ve seen of them since the strike started so that’s a big step,” said Rachel Martin, who is an educator in Oakland and on the OEA bargaining team.

“I feel like we’ve made some progress," said Michael Rodríguez, an Oakland teacher and OEA bargaining team member.

Teachers represented by OEA are striking over wages and issues such as safety and racial justice, for which they want concessions in any contract. District officials say they are prioritizing wages in contract negotiations because they want to retain teachers.

The district said Sunday its latest salary proposal is "a nearly $70 million investment in OEA members and teachers because they are the most critical part of our children's education."

The district said its proposal includes a retroactive 10% raise and a $5,000 one-time bonus, a minimum salary increase compared to their current salary of at least 13% and as much as 22% for every classroom teacher beginning next year.

The district also said its proposal removes "frozen zones" in the existing salary schedule, which currently means teachers can go up to 8 years without a raise. The district admitted that "problem has existed for decades." It also proposes shortening the time teachers take to move to the top of the pay scale, from 32 years to 20 years.

Teachers have said they want a say in how the district uses state money for community schools. They want reparations for Black students, including investment in historically Black schools.

They also want the district to address safety issues such as gun violence and asbestos and lead in the buildings. They also reportedly want more teacher preparation time in elementary schools and additional counselors at prioritized schools.

Union members said Sunday that the district began talking with them about OEA's "common good" proposals, which would accomplish things like involving students, families, and staff in decision-making for Oakland's Community Schools.

Vilma Serrano, an OEA bargaining co-chair, explained that discussions Sunday focused on the community school proposals, “really believing that it’s important for our students and families as well as our teachers to have equal say in regards to funding that’s coming down from the state.”

On the district's salary proposals so far, Serrano said, "We’re saying that’s insufficient for us to accept."

She went on to explain that OEA feels the district's salary proposals don't do enough for non-teacher employees like substitutes and school psychologists. Plus, the OEA bargaining team members emphasized that salaries are only one piece of the broader change they are arguing for.

"And honestly if we wanted better salaries, we would have moved to other districts," said Michael Rodríguez. "Every teacher that’s here doing what we’re doing, we’re doing it for a reason; we’re doing it because we want what’s best and we’re willing to fight for our kids here in Oakland."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.