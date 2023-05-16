15-Month-Old Child Hit by Bullet Fragments During Attempted Robbery in Oakland

A 15-month-old child was hit by shrapnel when a robber fired a gun in an attempted robbery Tuesday morning in the Trestle Glen neighborhood of Oakland, police said.

The attempted robbery occurred a little before 11 a.m. in the 800 block of Trestle Glen Road.

Two suspects approached both the child and another person and demanded the person's belongings. One suspect had a gun, Oakland police said.

The wounded child was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition Tuesday, according to police.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to please call the Police Department's criminal investigations division at 510-238-3426 or 510-238-3326.