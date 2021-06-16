Officer Pulls Driver, Dog Out of Burning Car in the East Bay

A police officer pulled an unresponsive person and a dog out of a burning car in Oakland Tuesday night, according to the Piedmont Police Department.

Footage from the officer's body camera showed him yanking the driver out of the vehicle, which burst into flames after the driver crashed in the area of Park Boulevard and Estates Drive on the Oakland-Piedmont border.

When the officer arrived at the scene, he tried to douse the flames, but he wasn't successful. He then moved to the driver's door and pulled out the driver and the dog.

It wasn't immediately known if the driver or the dog suffered any serious injuries.

Police said alcohol impairment may have been a factor in the crash.