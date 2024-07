Olympic Watch Parties at City Center Bishop Ranch

Join NBC Bay Area for a series of watch parties at The Lot at City Center Bishop Ranch. Enjoy games and prizes. Show your pride and come cheer on Team USA as a community!

Where: THE LOT at City Center Bishop Ranch 6000 Bollinger Canyon Road, San Ramon, C

When:

TUESDAY, JULY 30 8:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. PT Olympic Events: Women's Gymnastics Team Final, Swimming Finals, Surfing Finals

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1 8:00 p.m.-10:30 p.m. PT Olympic Events: Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around Final, Swimming – Finals

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3 8:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. PT Olympic Events: Swimming Finals, Track & Field Finals, Gymnastics, Women's Vault Final

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4 7:00 p.m.-10:30 p.m. PT Olympic Events: Swimming Finals, Track & Field Finals, Gymnastics Women's Uneven Bars + Men's Vault Finals

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10 12:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. PT Olympic Events: Basketball – Men’s Final

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Olympic Event: Soccer – Women’s Final

For more information visit citycenterbishopranch.com/events or contact concierge@citycenterbishopranch.com