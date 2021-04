The San Jose Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in the area Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. in the area of Williams Road and San Tomas Expressway.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

San Jose police tweeted that the crash involved one vehicle and one person was killed.

According to the police, traffic will be impacted in the area for several hours.

No other details have been released at this time.