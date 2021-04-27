OpenRoad

OpenRoad: California's Ancient Wildlife Heritage (Episode 66)

Discover surprising wonders of California’s ancient wildlife heritage living near our biggest and most modern cities.  We’ll go in search of some of California’s rare and elusive native animals in the tops of our tallest trees and deep underground with dedicated people who are recording the animals’ behaviors  and seeking to make sure these treasures of our wild kingdom thrive in the 21st century.  We’ll see how one of our largest public open space agencies is planning and acting to make our wild lands and communities more resilient to fire and ensure the San Mateo Coast will forever be a haven for nature, agriculture and us.

