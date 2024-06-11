New program launched to fight opioid addiction in Santa Clara County

A new program in the South Bay aims to address opioid addiction and overdose.

The groundbreaking program is especially important in Santa Clara County, where officials have seen an increase in opioid overdoses during the summer.

"People describe it as they feel like they are dying," pediatrician Dr. Lee Trope said of opioid withdrawal symptoms. "They are sweating, chills, vomiting, diarrhea."

The program at Valley Medical Center helps addicted teens get through the withdrawals. Patients are experiencing fewer withdrawal symptoms because they receive medication and specialized care from doctors and nurses.

Mayra, a San Jose resident, said the program was critical in helping a family member who had overdosed on fentanyl.

"We were really glad we had the support of this program to offer my family member a safe way to detox," she said.

At least 70 teens have been helped by the program while on their road to recovery.

"VMC is the only hospital on the west coast with a patient same-day detox program for patients 20 years or younger," Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez said.

The program is also eliminating barriers to getting help because patients do not have to wait for an appointment.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"When we talked to kids around the county they would tell us the withdrawal was so unbearable and it was easier to get fentanyl than get help," Trope said. "We knew we needed to change that and that's how this program was born."

Santa Clara County reported 160 people died of fentanyl overdoses last year.