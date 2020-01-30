Women

Organization Targets Discrimination in Tech Industry

By Jessica Aguirre

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A leader from the organization Time's Up visited the Bay Area Wednesday to talk about discrimination and sexual harassment in the tech industry, and was honored by Watermark, the Bay Area's largest organization dedicated to increasing the number of women in leadership positions.

Born from the Me Too movement in Hollywood two years ago, Time's Up focuses on empowering women in the workplace. NBC Bay Area's Jessica Aguirre sat down with Tina Tchen for a talk about the movement's push into the tech sector.

Tchen said Time's Up's goal for 2020 is to help women and minorities change the workplace culture in Silicon Valley.

"One of my priorities this year is to really bring Time's Up Tech to life, and to be here in the tech industry working to make working in the tech industry safer and dignified for everyone," Tchen said.

