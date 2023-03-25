Oakland Recognizes High-Achieving Latino Students

Doing well enough in school to get on the honor roll is a big deal for many students, so the Oakland Unified School District held a special event Saturday at Fremont High School to recognize Latino students grades 6-12, who made the list.

About a 1,000 students gathered at the school for the ceremony.

This year marks OUSD’s 23rd Annual Latino Student Honor Roll event.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

In order to get onto the honor roll, a student must earn a GPA of 3.0 or above.