East Bay

Oakland Recognizes High-Achieving Latino Students

Oakland Unified School District held a ceremony for Latino Students on its honor roll list Saturday

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Doing well enough in school to get on the honor roll is a big deal for many students, so the Oakland Unified School District held a special event Saturday at Fremont High School to recognize Latino students grades 6-12, who made the list. 

About a 1,000 students gathered at the school for the ceremony. 

Oakland Mar 24

Hundreds of Oakland Teachers Participate in Work Stoppage

LAUSD Mar 24

LAUSD and Union Reach Deal for 30K Workers, Offering Retroactive Salary Increases

This year marks OUSD’s 23rd Annual Latino Student Honor Roll event. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

In order to get onto the honor roll, a student must earn a GPA of 3.0 or above.

This article tagged under:

East BayOakland
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us