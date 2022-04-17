Over 8,000 Sutter Health Nurses, Health Care Workers Set to Strike Across Northern California

More than 8,000 Sutter Health nurses and health care workers across Northern California are planning to participate in a one-day strike Monday to protest the health network's alleged refusal to address their concerns about safe staffing and health and safety protections, the California Nurses Association said in a press release Sunday.

The picket is scheduled to take place at more than a dozen Sutter Health facilities from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations include Oakland, Berkeley, Vallejo, Santa Rosa, Crescent City, Tracy, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Castro Valley, Antioch, Auburn, Roseville, Lakeport, Burlingame, Novato and Sacramento.

"We are heartened that negotiations with the California Nurses Association (CNA) have resumed with the involvement of a federal mediator," said a Sutter Health spokesperson in a statement Sunday. "We notified the Union (Sunday) that if the uncertainty of a strike remains this afternoon, we will staff our hospitals on Monday with the contracted replacement workers."

According to the press release, Sutter Health registered nurses and health care workers have been in contract negotiations since June of last year but that there has been little to no movement on the problems.