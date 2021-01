Pacifica's Municipal Pier is closed for at least a month after large tides and pounding waves damaged a 40-foot section of its deck and concrete railing.

City officials are working to find a structural engineering firm to assess the damage and help with repairs.

People with questions about the pier can call the Department of Public Works Field Services Division at (650) 738-3760, email dpwassistance@ci.pacifica.ca.us or visit: www.cityofpacifica.org/pier.