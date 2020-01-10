Palo Alto Safeway Robbed, Pharmacy Targeted

A Safeway in Palo Alto was robbed early Friday morning when several men went into the open store targeting the pharmacy, officials said.

The robbery at the Safeway supermarket on Middlefield Road occurred about 12:40 a.m., and the suspects made off with a bunch of prescription drugs, NBC Bay Area learned.

Police believe at least three suspects were involved, and they fled in a red 2000 Chevy pickup truck.

An overnight supervisor told NBC Bay Area one of the suspects pointed a gun at him and ordered him to get on the floor.

A window on the pharmacy door was smashed out, but no shots were fired, police said. No one was injured, and no one was in the store except for employees.

Investigators were reviewing store surveillance footage, and the store was closed for a few hours Friday morning as police investigated.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.