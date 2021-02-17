San Francisco

Pedestrian Dies in Collision on Interstate 80 in San Francisco

By Bay City News

A person walking on Interstate 80 in downtown San Francisco died late Tuesday night after being struck by multiple vehicles.

The initial report came in at 11:10 p.m. of a pedestrian walking on the Bryant Street onramp toward the lower level of the highway.

By 11:13 p.m. reports indicated the person was walking in the right-hand eastbound lanes of traffic near 5th Street and soon entered the left-hand lane blocking traffic. An 11:18 p.m. report noted that the first vehicle struck the pedestrian.

Officers closed the number one and two lanes and San Francisco Fire Department responders provided life support measures, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:23 p.m.

No further details were available.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Franciscocrash
